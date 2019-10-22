Danielle Lloyd decided to return to glamour modelling after her latest cosmetic procedures made her feel ''womanly again''.

The 35-year-old TV star underwent a breast augmentation procedure, liposuction and a Brazilian bum lift in September 2019 after becoming unhappy with her body.

Mother-of-four Danielle felt so confident with her new figure she decided to set up an OnlyFans account to allow viewers to pay to access racy photos and videos of her, but she insists she won't be doing anything X-rated.

In an interview with the new issue of Closer magazine, she said: ''I just feel so good at the moment, and I thought, why not take advantage of it? I know there's loads of porn on there, but that's not what I'm doing! I'm just posting nice glamour photos.

''Michael isn't bothered. When he met me, he knew what I did for a living, and I've modelled for years!''

Danielle - who has three sons, eight-year-old Archie, seven-year-old Harry and five-year-old George, with her ex-husband Jamie O'Hara, and two-year-old Ronnie with spouse Michael O'Neill - decided to go under the knife again after suffering a miscarriage in July 2019 which left her with low self-esteem, weight gain and an emotional come-down following her wedding in April.

She admitted: ''I know I said I wouldn't have more surgery, but I thought to myself, 'Do I actually give a s**t what people think?' I'm allowed to change my mind because I want to be happy.''

The brunette beauty flew to Turkey in September 2019 to help fix her ''misshapen boobs'' and whilst she was there, she had a Brazilian bum lift as a spur-of-the-moment decision and she couldn't be happier with her boosted butt.

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' contestant explained: ''I went there to get my boobs done and I wasn't expecting to have anything else. My surgeon said he needed to take fat from my stomach to reconstruct my left breast, but then he suggested putting some of the excess fat into my bum and hips to give me a nice shape. I said, 'Go on then, get it in there! Why not?'

''I remember waking up from surgery and feeling my bum, and thinking, 'Oh my f***ing God! It's too big!' Now the swelling has gone down and it feels better. I've only had a bit of fat put into the top. My waist has gone in and my stomach is more toned too.''

She added: ''When I came round and saw my boobs, I literally cried my eyes out. I couldn't stop hugging them. They're still healing, but I'm so happy. I was desperate to feel womanly again. Now I can't wait to go on holiday - I'll wear the most 'itsy bitsy' bikini I can find!''