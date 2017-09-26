Danielle Lloyd's son may have Asperger's Syndrome.

The 33-year-old model - who already has sons Archie, seven, Harry, six, and George, three, with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara and 12-day-old Ronnie with fiancé Michael O'Neill - has been referred to a private clinic with her second child because he is showing signs of the developmental disorder, which is a form of autism.

In an interview with OK! magazine, she explained: ''Harry is not very good at the moment actually - we think he may have Asperger's

Syndrome, so we've been referred to do a private specialist.

''He does odd things like takes all of his possessions to bed - you'll literally find him tucked up surrounded by Guess Who? And Monopoly sets and all of his DVDs. He's also very clumsy and a bit socially awkward, which are all signs of Asperger's. He's doing well at school though, which is a silver lining.''

And Danielle's oldest son is also struggling at the moment.

She said: ''We think Archie has separation anxiety, which we're trying to help him with at the moment.''

Danielle and her partner were concerned about how welcoming the three older boys would be to their new baby brother, so she's relieved things are going well so far.

She said: ''The boys came to see him the afternoon he was born, once they'd finished school. George is very attached to Michael, so we were a bit concerned he'd be jealous, but they're all infatuated and constantly ask to hold him. I think it helped that Michael took them to a toy shop and bought them all presents which he told them were from Ronnie, so they now think he's the coolest little brother ever. After a long day in hospital, luckily we were able to take him home that evening.''