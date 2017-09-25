Danielle Lloyd has named her new baby after her late grandfather.

The 33-year-old model - who already has sons Archie, seven, Harry, six, and George, three, with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara - welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael O'Neill into the world on 13 September and she's now revealed the tot is called Ronnie, a name approved by her older kids.

She said:'' When I was pregnant, it was a toss up between Ronnie and Leo, but we asked the boys and they all preferred Ronnie, so that's what we went with.

''It suited him perfectly when he was born.

''It's also my late grandad's name, which makes it extra special.

''He doesn't have any middle names, it's just Ronnie O'Neill. He sounds like a snooker player, doesn't he? Now we just need a Reggie and we'll have our two little Krays.''

Little Ronnie's birth was filled with traumatic because he got ''stuck'' and turned blue.

Danielle - whose contractions had started two days before, but then stopped - recalled in an interview with Britain's OK! magazine: ''Once my waters eventually broke and the back pain I'd experienced all the way through my pregnancy eased, they realised Ronnie had been back to back with me.

''Unfortunately, one of his shoulders got stuck as he was actually coming out and everyone was panicked they wouldn't be able to get him out.

''Of course [I was scared]. He was only stuck for a minute but it felt like a lifetime. We were so scared he wouldn't be able to breathe and he started to turn blue.

''The doctor ordered my mum to stop filming and we could all feel the panic in the air.

''They also told me to stand up out of the water so they could see better what was happening, so I stumbled to my feet with the baby's head between my legs.

''Luckily with my next contraction, they were able to pull him out and hearing him cry for the first time was the best feeling ever, and such a relief.''

Red the full interview with Danielle in this week's OK! magazine.