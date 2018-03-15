Danielle Lloyd claims online trolls ''forced'' her to get lip fillers.

The 34-year-old star - who was once named Miss Great Britain - has revealed she felt so dejected about her appearance because of the abuse she received online, she felt compelled to undergo the lip-plumping procedure.

She confessed: ''I did say as well in the past that I'd never have it, never have anything done to my face.

''I just felt so down from what they said, I felt forced into getting the fillers done.''

During an appearance on ITV's 'Lorraine', Danielle read out some of the abusive messages she's received over social media.

One of the messages read: ''She looks wrecked and trashy, her face is monstrous and frightful and she looks like a bloke.''

Danielle - who has sons Archie, seven, Harry, six, and George, three, with her ex-husband Jamie O'Hara, as well as six-month-old Ronnie with fiance Michael O'Neill - also revealed she'd been targeted by online trolls for being overweight after giving birth.

She shared: ''[They said I looked] overweight, I looked haggard and horrible and I thought, one, I've just had a baby and two, I'm not getting any sleep whatsoever.

''It was a really tough time, but I think that experience has obviously made me want to talk about it. People shouldn't have to go through this. I shouldn't be getting abused every day.

''It's made me stronger and think, I'm not going to allow them to do this to me anymore.''

Meanwhile, Danielle also revealed she's still undecided as to when she'll eventually marry her fiance, insisting her children are her priority for the time being.

Asked whether a wedding is on the cards, she said: ''We are thinking about it. It's one of those things, the kids come first. It'll be a last-minute thing I think.''