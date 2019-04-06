Danielle Lloyd has married Michael O'Neill.

The former Miss England and Miss Great Britain star tied the knot with the electrician in a secret ceremony in Dubai in front of friends and family on Saturday (06.04.19).

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''It was a small wedding. All the boys were involved and everyone watching was in tears. They got married on the beach in front of the Burj Al Arab hotel as the sun went down.''

A representative for the model confirmed they had got married and she also posted clips from the big day on her Instagram account.

Back in 2018, Danielle had revealed she was planning to marry Michael the following year in front of their closest family members and they had a ''strict'' guest list.

She said: ''Michael and I are both laid back and just go with the flow. We've been so strict with the guest list - immediate family only. It suits Michael - he isn't shy but he doesn't like fuss. It'll be the people we love the most then we'll get really drunk afterwards - at least if I do something stupid there won't be loads of people there to witness it! Michael's amazing. He's a natural step-dad and does everything with them. If I have to travel somewhere for work, he'll be fine with the four of them on his own. They love him so much. I'm the one who cooks and cleans but if they want to have fun they go to him.''