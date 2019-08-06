Danielle Lloyd is worried she can't carry a baby girl.

The 35-year-old model - who has sons Archie, eight, Harry, seven, and six-year-old George with her ex-husband Jamie O'Hara, and Ronnie, 21 months, with spouse Michael O'Neill - revealed last month she'd tragically suffered a miscarriage and she's convinced she was expecting her much longed-for daughter.

She said: ''I really believe it was a girl. This pregnancy felt different to my others. It was devastating when the miscarriage happened and I was completely heartbroken. I was only eight weeks along, but whatever stage you're at, it's still a pregnancy and still a baby so it's really hard ... It is crazy - I've had four boys and only now I miscarry. We're going to keep trying.''

Danielle had previously admitted she planned to undergo controversial gender selection treatment overseas but she and Michael fell pregnant after following advice in Kathryn Taylor's book 'The Babydust Method' but when she's ready to try to conceive again, she won't be ''trying naturally'' for a girl again.

She said: ''We did think about adoption and that could be an option in the future. But we're going to go down the gender selection route first.

''Michael saw how upset I was after my miscarriage and I can't put my body and mental health through another heartache by trying naturally.''

However, though she's still desperate for a baby girl, Danielle thinks she needs to ''have a breather'' before thinking about getting pregnant again.

She told Closer magazine: ''I definitely need a few months to get over it and to have a breather. But I want to try again in the future - I really feel like I'm meant to have a girl. I've seen psychics who have said I'll have one and I really believe in all that.''