Danielle Lloyd would undergo a ''gender selection'' process before having a fifth child.

The 32-year-old model is already mother to sons Archie, six, Harry, five, and George, three, with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara and recently found out the fourth baby she is currently expecting with fiancé Michael O'Neill is also a boy.

Because Danielle is keen to have a baby girl one day, she and her partner would look into ways of screening embryos before they are implanted to ensure they have a daughter as she doesn't want to fall pregnant again and ''risk'' having another boy.

Speaking to the new issue of Closer magazine, she said: ''It's always been my dream to have a girl but I'd be fine with the four boys. Michael wants another baby but I wouldn't risk another boy. He's looked at gender selection so we could do that.''

Danielle discovered she is expecting a baby boy during a live ultrasound scan on ITV daytime show 'Loose Women' last week.

Although she is welcoming another male into her home, the former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star insists she's not disappointed to be having another son and is just excited to meet her little man.

She said: ''I was shocked at first - I couldn't believe I was having another. But I'm really excited. Michael was scared that I was going to be disappointed - but I've come to terms with the fact that I'm having a boy. I can have my own little football team! It's mine and Michael's first baby together so whatever it is it's going to be amazing. I really couldn't care less as long as it's healthy.''

Danielle, who is due to give birth in August, admits she doesn't feel as sexy during this pregnancy as she did in her previous three.

She said: ''I really blew up as soon as I got pregnant. My legs and bum were so much bigger and I could notice the extra weight.

''Michael can't get enough though. He keeps telling me I look really good and he loves my bigger boobs. As long as Michael thinks I'm sexy, that's all that counts.''