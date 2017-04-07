Danielle Lloyd is expecting a boy.

The pregnant 32-year-old model had a scan to reveal the gender of her baby, her first child with fiancé Michael O'Neill, live on daytime TV show 'Loose Women' on Friday (07.04.17) and she was delighted with her news and she can't wait for her three sons - Archie, six, Harry, five, and three-year-old George, her kids with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara - to meet their little brother.

'Nurse' Nadia Sawalha was told what the sex of the baby was by the in-studio doctor and handed Danielle a blue balloon to let her know she is expecting a fourth boy, before shouting, ''it's a boy!''

After getting the news, Danielle - who was also given a plate of blue cakes to celebrate - said: ''I'm so happy ... I'm excited now. At least I know and I can prepare myself for another messy boy in the house!''

Before having the scan, Danielle told the panellists she didn't care what the sex of her baby is as long as the tot is born healthy and happy, and she also revealed that her sons wanted to call the baby Donald Trump if it was a boy because they love the word trump as it is another word for a fart, but she has something more traditional in mind.

She said: ''Obviously it would be nice to have a girl, but as long as it's healthy I don't mind. This is Michael's first baby and he's the same, he just wants a healthy baby. The boys are just so excited to be having a new brother or sister. Archie is excited, he's very hands-on.''

Speaking about possible monikers for the tot, she added: ''All my boys have quite traditional names, so I'm going to go for a traditional name. Not Donald Trump!''

Danielle also hinted she might try for a fifth child with Michael to get that elusive daughter, but she is just looking forward to her mini man entering the world now.

When asked if she'll try again for a girl, she said: ''I don't know, I'm going to have to go again! I've got to do something to have a girl.''

The medical diagnosis is in contrast to a psychic reading she had when the former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star was told she was having a daughter.