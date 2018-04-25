Danielle Lloyd was unable to get through a gym session without wetting herself.

The 34-year-old model - who has sons Archie, seven, Harry, six, and George, four, with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara and seven-month-old Ronnie, with fiancé Michael O'Neill - has undergone vaginal laser treatment in a bid to stop her incontinence and the procedure has changed her life.

She said: ''When you have a baby, it sort of drops.

''Even things like going to the gym became hard for me, I had a personal trainer and I was like 'Oh cant do that, I might wet myself', it gets embarrassing.

''Or sneezing, I get bad hay fever and by the time I get there on the school run, I couldn't get out of the car. It changed my life...

''My partner was like, 'Oh you don't need that done' but I don't think he understood, I don't think a man can.''

And after undergoing the ''10-minute'' procedure, Danielle has seen instant results.

Speaking on TV show 'This Morning', she said: ''I didn't go to the gym the next day but they said 24 hours after and I [went and] was like, 'This is great, I'm doing pull-ups and not wetting myself.'

''I was jumping up and down last night when Liverpool scored and I had no problems.''

And the former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star is hoping the treatment will bring about some benefits in the bedroom.

She said: ''I'm hoping it works, why wouldn't anyone want a better sex life? After four kids, my partner told me I didn't need it, but I'm sure it's improved it a little bit.

''It's not why I went but every little helps.''

Danielle still has another two treatments to go through and then she will be ''brand new'' again.

She said: ''The two grand [cost of the procedure] gets you three treatments, every four weeks and then apparently you're brand new again.''

And the star is so pleased with the results, she thinks the pricy procedure should be open to all women who need it.

She said: ''Maybe they should do it on the NHS.''