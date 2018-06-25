Danielle Lloyd ''looks and feels pregnant'' because of painful condition endometriosis.

The 34-year-old model - who has Archie, seven, Harry, six, and four-year-old George with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara and nine-month-old Ronnie with fiance Michael O'Neill - recently sparked speculation she was expecting her fifth child when she was pictured with a swollen stomach.

Though the brunette beauty initially thought she was pregnant, her symptoms were due to health conditions endometriosis, where tissue from the lining of the womb is found outside of the uterus, and polycystic ovaries, which can cause irregular periods.

She said: ''We did think I was pregnant.

''But I have polycystic ovaries and then endometriosis when I'm ovulating, which makes me swell up so I look and feel like I'm pregnant.

''I was pictured on holiday with a swollen stomach and I've been getting messages saying congratulations.

''I'm like, 'I'm not pregnant, sorry.'

''It's not nice to live with. It's really painful and you can look six months pregnant.''

But Danielle and her fiance try to see the funny side of her symptoms.

She added in an interview with the new issue of OK! magazine: ''Luckily, Michael and I can have a laugh about it. We'll be like, 'Oh, look at the baby.' ''

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star has spoken openly about her desire to have a daughter and she's determined to go through gender selection - which is illegal in the UK - when she's ready to get pregnant again because she doesn't want to have any regrets later in life.

She said: ''I would regret it if I got to 40 and didn't have a daughter, and I don't want to have any regrets so I'm going to do it.''

However, she won't be having another child any time soon.

She added: ''We have looked into it but things are on the backburner because Ronnie hasn't been sleeping.

''It's putting me off!

''It's been difficult, and we're planning our wedding too.

''We definitely want to get married before we have another child.''

Danielle's full interview is featured in the new issue of OK! magazine.