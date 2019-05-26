Danielle Lloyd claims to have seen a ghost.

The 35-year-old model - who has children Archie, eight and Harry, seven, and George, six, whom she has with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara, as well as 18-month-old Ronnie with spouse Michael O'Neill - ''felt bad'' when she enlisted someone to bless her house in a bid to try and exorcise the spirit of a young girl she was ''convinced'' was there, but she was determined to get rid of the spooky goings on in her home.

She told New! magazine: ''I believe there is something else out there and I've actually seen a ghost. In my old place, I got a woman to come and bless the house.

''I was convinced I had seen a little girl there and she told me one had drowned in a well nearby. She got attached to me because she was scared. I felt bad having to get rid of the ghost but I was like, 'She's gotta go.' ''

Danielle is a ''spiritual person'' who believes in karma, meaning she thinks her actions will have consequences.

She said: ''I am a spiritual person and I believe in karma. I actually live my life by it. I've got a woman who I speak to all the time and I'm literally like, 'I need help today!'

''She's so good though. Even if she's just telling me to believe in myself, she makes me feel better.''

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star has learned who her pals are over the years after previously having bad experiences with ''fake friends''.

She said: ''The most important people in my life are my friends. I've got a really good group of mates. You realise who they are when you get older because so many people are fake these days, especially in our industry. I've had so many fake friends.''