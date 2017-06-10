Danielle Lloyd has been left ''bed-bound'' by crippling migraines during her pregnancy.

The 33-year-old beauty - who has sons Archie, six, Harry, five, and George, three, with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara - is expecting her first child with fiance Michael O'Neill, and while she's relieved not to have suffered morning sickness this time around, she's still experienced some health problems.

She said: ''Having done it three times before, I'm more relaxed as I know what's coming and how to take care of myself.

''Luckily, I've had no morning sickness, but I've had the worst migraines and been bed-bound some days.

''I think they came on as a result of stress, as I was really stressed in January and February and the migraines were awful. They've stopped now though.''

Danielle has been ''badly trolled'' over pictures of her pregnant bikini body, but she has been having therapy, which is helping her to brush off the comments more easily.

She said: ''I've been badly trolled. People who say nasty things are just really unhappy.

''Michael says I'm too nice for my own good. I just try to see the good in everyone so I often do get hurt, but since having therapy I've become more confident.

''I've learned never to judge people straight away as I hate being judged too. So many people are surprised I'm not a b***h when they meet me.''

And the brunette beauty won't be putting pressure on herself to get back in shape once the baby is born in August.

She told Closer magazine: ''I'm definitely not going to kill myself in the gym a few weeks after giving birth. I'll start exercising when I feel the time is right.

''We're going to Dubai for the Grand Prix in November, so I'll aim to shape up by then by training with a personal trainer. If it takes me a while though, so what? As long as I'm happy, I won't beat myself up.''