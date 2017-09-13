Danielle Lloyd has given birth to a baby boy.

The 33-year-old model - who already has sons Archie, seven, Harry, six, and George, three, with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara - welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael O'Neill into the world on Wednesday morning (11.09.17).

The couple are yet to reveal the name, weight or any further details about their little bundle of joy, but are ''overjoyed'' by their new addition, who was born surrounded by family members.

A spokesperson for the star told OK! Online: ''Baby O'Neill was born this morning. Mum and baby are doing well. Michael and Danielle are in love with their baby boy. Her mum Jackie was also by her side. The family are completely overjoyed.''

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star previously revealed she was planning to eat her placenta after giving birth.

Danielle suffered from postnatal depression in the past, but she intends to turn her after-birth into freeze-dried pills so she can ingest the hormones which are supposed to keep mothers happy and healthy.

She confirmed: ''I'm going to do that. I had postnatal depression before so I'm hoping they'll help with that. They're meant to give you all the goodness of pregnancy, because it's given you all these vitamins and then it's suddenly gone. I can't imagine they taste very nice, and apparently they do smell. But it's worth it. It takes three days for your hormones to kick in, so hopefully I'll take these tablets and won't get too depressed.''