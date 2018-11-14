Danielle Lloyd insists she isn't being ''ungrateful'' by undergoing gender selection to increase the changes of having a daughter.

The 34-year-old model - who has sons Archie, eight, Harry, seven, and George, five, with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara and 13-month-old Ronnie, with fiancé Michael O'Neill - is planning to spend a month in Dubai next summer for medical treatment to ensure she will have a baby girl, and although she's received a lot of backlash for her decision, she has defended the plan by claiming she can live her life however she wants.

She said: ''For me, I don't see the ethical reasons [against it]. I've got four boys, so the whole reason for me to do it is for family balance, rather in some countries they do it because a boy is seen as more valuable.

''I can understand why people get upset and I get women messaging me saying, 'I can't even have one child, you're so ungrateful.'

''I'm not ungrateful, I love my boys; they want a girl as much as me. They'll say, 'Is our sister in your belly yet?'

''It's my life and you only get one. Everyone is entitled to live theirs how they want to, and if that is me getting gender selection because I want a little girl I don't think anyone should begrudge me [of that].''

The procedure isn't guaranteed to give Danielle the daughter she's hoping for, but insists she won't love her fifth tot any less if it does end up being another boy.

She added: ''The embryo might not implant so there is that risk there, but I have conceived naturally before, so it should hopefully work. And I think there are women who can't carry a certain sex. It might be the case that I can't carry a girl.

''If I can't conceive with a little girl and it doesn't happen then I truly believe what God wanted for me and that's the way it's meant to be. So I will live with it.''

Not all the comments the brunette beauty gets are negative, and she says she'd like for more people to be supportive of her choice, because women shouldn't feel ''nervous'' to do things they want.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk as part of Fertility Month, she said: ''I've had so many women message me saying they've either had it done or they want to have it done. There is a lot of positivity out there; it's not all one-sided so it's been nice to speak to people about it. Women are made to feel they should be nervous about talking about things or what they want.

''I feel like women who are in the public eye should be able to talk about these things and empower others in our society.''