Danielle Lloyd insists fame isn't fun.

The 34-year-old model - who has sons Archie, eight, Harry, seven, and five-year-old George with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara and Ronnie, 15 months, with fiance Michael O'Neill - finds it ''upsetting'' that so many people seem to seek out a life in the spotlight because life in the public eye comes with a lot of pressure.

She told Closer magazine: ''People are so desperate to be famous these days - it's actually upsetting.

''I can tell you it's not as much fun as it looks. There's a lot of pressure and a lot of ups and downs.

''I was in a bubble of partying and fame - I wasn't really living in the real world. Now I am.''

Despite her own partying past, the former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star - who is planning to undergo gender selection to have a fifth child next year - loves the quieter life she leads now.

She said: ''When I was younger, it was just me, me, me. The life I was living wasn't rewarding.

''These days, I'm always driving my boys to football practice - but I wouldn't change a thing.

''Now I can't wait to marry Michael and have a baby girl.''

While Danielle previously had breast implants and admitted earlier this year she had undergone cosmetic fillers, she can't understand why so many young stars are going under the knife because she thinks they are losing their individuality.

She said: ''People are morphing into each other. It's mad.

''I don't understand the bum craze either - you hear such horror stories.

''I'd never, ever, have any more surgery. I want to grow old gracefully.

''Plus Michael loves the way I look and that's all that matters.''