Danielle Lloyd has defiantly argued it's ''[her] life'' as she faces criticism over plans to choose her next baby's gender in the hope she can have a daughter.

The 34-year-old model - who already has four sons - is desperate to have a girl to ''complete'' her family, and insisted all that should matter to people is the health of the baby.

Speaking candidly about looking into choosing the sex of her next child - which is legal in the US and Cyprus, but against the law in her native UK - she told the 'Loose Women' panel: ''As long as the baby's healthy then it shouldn't matter. Everyone's gonna have their opinions, but it's something I want to do and it's my life.

''For me, I just want my family to be complete.''

Danielle - who has Archie, seven, Harry, six, and four-year-old George with her ex-husband Jamie O'Hara, as well as 16-week-old Ronnie with Micheal O'Neill - explained she was interested in the treatment to bring ''balance'' to her family.

She said: ''I love my boys and I live for my kids ... It's about family balance, really ... I just think for me, I've always wanted that little baby girl. Why should it be any different?''

The star voiced her sympathy for those who aren't able to have children, and repeatedly stated her love for her family.

Danielle admitted she had to do more research into the issue, but revealed her fiancé Michael is also keen to have a girl.

She continued: ''I've got a lot of investigations to do first. I've done bits and pieces, obviously I've just had a baby and he's my main concern at the moment... I don't know whether I'll go through with it, but it's something I'm definitely considering.''