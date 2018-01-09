Danielle Lloyd has defended the decision to choose the sex of her next baby.

The 34-year-old model already has four boys and she is desperate to have a girl, which has led her to arrange a procedure that allows her to select the gender of her next child.

Danielle - who has boys Archie, seven, Harry, six, and four-year-old George with her ex-husband Jamie O'Hara, as well as 16-week-old Ronnie with Micheal O'Neill - explained: ''It's always been my dream to have a little girl. It's about having that mix and bringing up a little girl. I know she might not be 'girlie' - she probably won't be with four brothers - but it's just about having a little mini-me almost.''

The controversial process is illegal in the UK, and her decision to choose the sex of her baby has been widely criticised.

But Danielle - who plans to go to Cyprus to undergo the procedure - has no doubts about her decision.

Speaking to 'The Emma Barnett Show' on BBC Radio 5 live, she shared: ''I could continue to have babies and hope I'd have a girl but I want to be realistic. I've got four boys at the moment and they are a handful.''

The Liverpudlian also admitted to being frustrated by other stars who have gone through the same procedure, but haven't been honest about their decision.

Danielle revealed, too, that she's also enjoyed lots of support from her fans on social media.

She said: ''A lot of people are doing it but they keep it quiet, and that is what is so frustrating for me.''

Meanwhile, Danielle discussed her most recent pregnancy, revealing she took tablets made out of her placenta after giving birth to baby Ronnie.

The model confessed: ''I ate it in tablet form. My placenta tablets really did give me a boost. Before I've had PND and I never got it (this time) and I believe it's definitely down to the tablets.''

