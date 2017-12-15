Danielle Lloyd has confirmed she is to undergo gender selection to ensure her next child is a girl.

The 33-year-old model - who already has sons Archie, seven, Harry, six, and George, three, with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara and three-month-old Ronnie with fiancé Michael O'Neill - is smitten with her brood of boys, but longs for a daughter to complete her family.

And now, she has confirmed she will be heading aboard to Cyprus to undergo controversial gender selection, where embryos are tested for gender-related genetic conditions, prior to being placed in the womb, to give families the best chance of selecting the gender of their baby.

Danielle confirmed the news in a statement read out by Andrea McLean on UK television show 'Loose Women' on Friday (15.12.17), which read: ''I'm not sure why anyone would deny us this.

''I've always wanted a girl, I totally appreciate the fact that some women aren't lucky enough to have children and might think I'm selfish.

''Michael and I will go abroad for gender selection, I don't doubt that many celebrities do it, but not many people say it.''

The star also took to Instagram shortly after the episode aired to share a video clip in which her three eldest sons discovered their newest sibling Ronnie would be another boy.

All three boys express their excitement for wanting a baby sister, and look disappointed when they're told they'll be having a brother.

Danielle captioned the footage: ''Need I say more?? Gender selection is a family decision (sic)''

The beauty previously mentioned gender selection when Ronnie was just 12 days old, when she said she would consider the procedure for her fifth child.

When asked if she would use the controversial medical treatment, she said: ''I think do. I've always dreamed of having a little girl. If we did have another I'd like it quite soon, I wouldn't want to be pregnant at 40 and it's for the kids to be close in age.''