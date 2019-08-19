Danielle Lloyd has confirmed she'll be going ahead with the gender selection process to have a baby girl, weeks after her tragic miscarriage.

The 35-year-old model - who has sons Archie, eight, Harry, seven, and five-year-old George with her ex-husband Jamie O'Hara, and Ronnie, 21 months, with spouse Michael O'Neill - revealed last month she'd tragically suffered a miscarriage of what she was convinced would have been her much-longed-for daughter.

Now, the former glamour model has shared that she'll soon be heading to Dubai to undergo the controversial treatment, which allows parents to chose the sex of their unborn children, as she desperately wants a baby girl and insisted that although she's ''not ungrateful'' for her sons, she wants to be able to have the same ''bond'' she had with her mother, with a daughter.

Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain' she said:''[My sons] keep asking me all the time for a sister and obviously it's quite difficult to explain to them so I say 'You'll just have to wait for the stork to bring the baby and see if it brings a girl'.

''For me, I've got such a close bond with my mum, I want that bond as well with a daughter.

''I'm not ungrateful that I've got four boys, I love them and they're amazing and I'm so glad I was able to have four boys but there's just something inside me that makes me want to have a daughter.''

Danielle went on to argue that her decision isn't ''harming anyone'' and says she doesn't mind how feminine her daughter is, however, feels girls are ''closer to their mums''.

She said: ''I don't mind if she's a tomboy it's just that thing about having a girl. I think girls are so much closer to their mums.

''It's not harming anyone, it's my decision, it's my life, why does anyone care what I'm doing?''