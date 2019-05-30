Danielle Lloyd doesn't see the ''point'' in school homework and has called for it to be abolished.

The 35-year-old model has four sons - Archie, eight, Harry, seven, and five-year-old George with ex-spouse Jamie O'Hara and 20-month-old Reggie with husband Michael O'Neill - doesn't agree with her youngsters coming home from school with ''projects about history'' and all the other tasks they are set because it prevents them from ''enjoying themselves'' and ''being kids''.

In an interview on breakfast TV show 'Good Morning Britain', she said: ''What's the point? My kids come home with so much homework at such a young age. I think they should just be allowed to be kids. In the schools, the teachers should do their jobs and when the kids should come home and enjoy themselves and be happy. What's the point in coming home with all these exercises? I agree about maybe doing a little bit of spelling or maths, but these projects about history...''

Danielle says what actually happens is she ''gets left'' with her children's homework and has to endeavour to make ''models'' for her boys' history lessons.

She added: ''They come home with loads of maths and history homework and projects. I'm the one who gets left to make these models. When they come home and do history and stuff, I just don't think it's really relevant.''

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star previously admitted that her oldest son Archie is having therapy to cope with anxiety, and has found it's helped him open up to her more.

And Danielle thinks parents shouldn't be afraid to seek assistance from outsiders when they are struggling with their children.

Speaking to Closer magazine, she said: ''Archie's only eight but he's a sensitive boy. I've taken him to a therapist and it's helped him open up to me. Now if he has any worries, he'll tell me. I want my kids to know it's OK to talk about their feelings. And it's a good lesson for us parents to learn that we can ask for help if our kids are struggling too.''