Danielle Lloyd admits she ''likes'' to go and have her ''tummy tightened'' after having four children.

The 35-year-old model - who has nine-month-old Ronnie, with fiancé Michael O'neil and Archie, seven, Harry, six, and George, four with her ex-husband Jamie O'Hara - appeared on ITV's 'Lorraine' on Thursday morning (21.02.19) to talk about the boob job that could have killed her and admitted she now only has non-invasive beauty treatments because of her terrifying experience.

Speaking to host Christine Lampard, Danielle said: ''I still like to go and get my tummy tightened because I have had four children. But it's not going to kill me by having it done. That's the most important thing.''

The former WAG - who was 18 years old when she went under the knife for the first time for her first breast enlargement - has vowed to never have plastic surgery again following her having to be rushed to hospital because of a botched boob job in 2012.

She said: ''After one of the surgeries my breasts started to swell and they were the size of my head. I spoke to the doctors and the surgeons and they said, 'No no, it's normal to have swelling.'

''I had a little nick on the side of my left breast and it got infected and I woke up one more morning in a pool of bloody, gunky water and it was terrifying.

''They said they needed to get the implants out straight away. They rushed me down, put me under anaesthetic, but as they took the implants out they found a massive blood clot and I started to bleed to death. It was honestly touch and go. I didn't know if I was going to make it.''