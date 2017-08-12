Danielle Bux has given birth.

The 38-year-old ex-wife of Gary Lineker and her boyfriend Nate Greenwald have welcomed a daughter named Romy Wren and they couldn't be happier.

Sharing a picture on Instagram of her teenage daughter Ella clutching onto the hand of the tot, Danielle wrote: ''Sisters. Our baby girl has arrived Romy Wren Greenwald. A whopper, as expected. 8.3lbs. 8/8/17 (sic).''

Danielle's ex-husband Gary was one of the first to offer his congratulations, writing: ''Congratulations to you both. Chuffed for you x (sic).''

His son Tobias added: ''Congratulations Dan.''

Gary and Danielle officially divorced in January 2016 but they had amicably separated some months previously.

The Welsh beauty then made the decision to relocate to LA to pursue an acting career and found love along the way with entertainment lawyer Nate, 41.

Meanwhile, former England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Gary - who has four sons with his first wife Michelle Cockayne - has admitted he found it tough having to go through the break-up from Danielle in such a public way.

He said: ''Obviously when you know you are going through something personal that you know is going to be public, it makes it quite difficult, and it becomes a weight on your shoulders.''