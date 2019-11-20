Danielle Bux secretly married partner Nate Greenwald over the summer.

The 40-year-old model and actress - who was previously married to retired football star Gary Lineker - recently shared a series of images to her Instagram page from her summer wedding in Nantucket, Massachusetts, where she tied the knot with American entertainment lawyer Nate.

Alongside the images, Danielle wrote: ''#Throwback to our summer wedding @nategreenwald (sic)''

In the professionally shot photos, the 'Kicking Off' star was seen looking stunning in an elegant silk bridal gown and Camilla King Millinery bespoke veil as she posed alongside her new husband in front of a large floral decoration.

Holding a bouquet, the star - who has daughters Ella, 17, from a previous relationship, and Romy, two, with Nate - beamed as Greenwald, wearing a smart grey two-piece suit, kissed her free hand.

Since the private ceremony was announced, sources have reported their wedding was a low-key service.

A source said: ''It was a quiet family ceremony. She kept it on the down-low.''

As of the time of writing, it is not known if Danielle's former spouse Gary - who maintains a close relationship with her - attended the nuptials.

The couple confirmed their separation in 2016 after nine years of marriage, and Danielle subsequently moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career, where she met Nate.

Danielle announced she was expecting her first child with Nate in February 2017, and sources at the time said the couple were ''thrilled'' to be starting a family together.

An insider said: ''She is thrilled and so excited she's pregnant. She's been keeping it a secret until she was over 12 weeks but now she's telling family and friends.

''It's nice because Gary never wanted to have kids with her. That was one of the reasons they broke up. So she thought she might have missed her chance to have any more kids.''