Orange is the New Black's Danielle Brooks is pregnant.

The 29-year-old actress - who is known for playing Tasha 'Taystee' Jefferson on the Netflix original series - is expecting her first child with her mystery beau.

Taking to her Instagram account, the brunette beauty uploaded a photograph of her holding a positive pregnancy test and wrote: ''So elated to finally share this news with you all. I'm happily pregnant! @Clearblue #ClearblueConfirmed #clearbluepartner (sic).''

Danielle then went on her Instagram Stories to confirm that she is five months into her pregnancy before insisting that ''when one chapter ends, another begins'' - referring to Orange is the New Black's upcoming final season on July 26.

It's not yet known whether Danielle and her partner - whose identity she has kept secret since they began dating - know the sex of their unborn tot.

Although she will have her hands full with her baby, Danielle is adamant that she will have a ''long future'' in the fashion industry after she teamed up with Universal Standard to release her three-piece capsule titled Tria in 2017.

She said recently: ''To see them [merchandise] come to life and see women wear them and make them their own is one of the coolest feelings: an unexpected feeling that I never thought would come. I hope to do more of it because this is a really great balance for me, being that my first priority is acting. But getting to step into this world is something I hope to have a long future in as well.

''I'm so grateful that women are clinging to these three looks that I designed.''