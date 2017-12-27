Danielle Brooks hopes to have a ''long future'' in the fashion industry.

The 28-year-old actress collaborated with plus size brand Universal Standard last month to release a three-piece capsule titled Tria, and the star is ''so grateful'' for the reaction to her garments, because she never thought her dream of designing clothes would come true, but she hopes her success will continue.

Speaking to Teen Vogue Online, the 'Orange is the New Black' star said: ''To see them [merchandise] come to life and see women wear them and make them their own is one of the coolest feelings: an unexpected feeling that I never thought would come. I hope to do more of it because this is a really great balance for me, being that my first priority is acting. But getting to step into this world is something I hope to have a long future in as well.

''I'm so grateful that women are clinging to these three looks that I designed.''

And Danielle has revealed the inspiration behind her collection was to create items she would personally want to own.

She explained: ''They really did come from things that I wanted to have in my closet. I really enjoy a casual look. You can take it from night to day, so it was fun to create these pieces and really think about what I'd want to wear when I'm on a plane going to L.A. What would I want to wear if I woke up and had a meeting first thing that day? What could I throw on?''

Danielle has also worked with labels including Lane Bryant, Chromat and Christian Siriano, and the star is ''glad'' she is ''aligning'' herself with the brands because she thinks their products are ''classic'' and timeless.

She said: ''When it comes to the designers I've worked with: genuine people find genuine brands. All of the people that I have aligned myself with -- like Christian, Chromat, Universal Standard, and, of course, Lane Bryant, which is where it started for me with this fashion thing -- these companies make inclusivity their mission. It's like what I do, in that all of the good things we want as actors won't come unless we're focused on the work and the work has to be number one. These brands understand that: the consumer has to be number one.

''But what I really appreciate about Lane Bryant and Universal Standard specifically is that they're classic, with pieces that will last in your closet for a while. They care about the material, so it's well-made. That's why I'm glad that I am aligning myself with brands like this.''