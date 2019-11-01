Danielle Brooks has felt like ''a fish out of water'' during her pregnancy.

The 30-year-old actress - who is best known for her starring role in 'Orange Is the New Black' - announced her pregnancy to the world in July, but subsequently found it tough to find flattering clothing for her plus-size figure.

She shared: ''I wanted to feel amazing and beautiful in clothing, but I felt like a fish out of water.

''When you're plus-size it's harder; people think you can just size up, but it doesn't quite work that way because everyone's body is so different.

''What's expanding most of all is your stomach, and for me, my arms might not fit that size up. A pair of pants might be too long because you sized up. It was more work than I thought it was going to be.''

But Danielle recently teamed up with Universal Standard, a size-inclusive brand, and the actress is proud of the maternity range they've created together.

Asked about her favourite piece in the range, she told InStyle: ''A cami-type dress is my favourite.

''Any dress that I can throw on and not have to worry about jeans, because I have not put on a pair of jeans, probably, since I've been four or five months pregnant. And the thing is, you can layer it.

''I can put a turtleneck underneath for more warmth and still look really cute. And change the colour - do a black turtleneck with a grey dress or vice versa.''