Danielle Brooks has given birth to a baby girl.

The 'Orange is the New Black' star welcomed her daughter - her first child - into the world with her partner, whose identity is not known, on November 16 and she's in love with how ''perfect'' she is.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 30-year-old actress uploaded a photograph of her little bundle of joy and captioned it: ''11.16.19 [heart emojis] She's perfect. (sic).''

Danielle hasn't released any further details - including the baby's name and weight - at the moment.

The brunette beauty announced back in July that she was pregnant with her first child.

Taking to her Instagram account, she uploaded a photograph of her holding a positive pregnancy test and wrote: ''So elated to finally share this news with you all. I'm happily pregnant! @Clearblue #ClearblueConfirmed #clearbluepartner (sic).''

Danielle then confirmed that she is five months into her pregnancy before insisting that ''when one chapter ends, another begins'' - referring to Orange is the New Black's final season.

The actress revealed the sex of her baby last month in a Netflix YouTube series, 'A Little Bit Pregnant'.

In the video, Danielle could be seen siting in a golden throne as pink confetti is popped out of cannons.

Meanwhile, the star recently admitted she found it tough dressing her burgeoning bump.

She said: ''I wanted to feel amazing and beautiful in clothing, but I felt like a fish out of water.

''When you're plus-size it's harder; people think you can just size up, but it doesn't quite work that way because everyone's body is so different.

''What's expanding most of all is your stomach, and for me, my arms might not fit that size up. A pair of pants might be too long because you sized up. It was more work than I thought it was going to be.''