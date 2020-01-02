'Orange Is the New Black' actress Danielle Brooks is engaged to Dennis Gelin.
Danielle Brooks is engaged to Dennis Gelin.
The 30-year-old actress - who stars as Tasha 'Taystee' Jefferson on the Netflix series 'Orange Is the New Black' - has announced via Instagram that she's set to tie the knot with her partner.
Danielle - who gave birth to a baby girl in November - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''I never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year. I get to marry my best friend. So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end. (sic)''
Danielle has often used her Instagram account to keep her fans up-to-date with her personal life - especially through her recent pregnancy.
The actress welcomed her daughter into the world on November 16 and at the time, Danielle admitted she was in love with how ''perfect'' she is.
Taking to her Instagram account, the TV star uploaded a photograph of her little bundle of joy and captioned it: ''11.16.19 [heart emojis] She's perfect. (sic)''
Danielle - who previously starred in the web TV series 'Master of None' - announced back in July that she was pregnant with her first child.
She uploaded a photograph of herself holding a positive pregnancy test to her Instagram account, and she wrote: ''So elated to finally share this news with you all. I'm happily pregnant! @Clearblue #ClearblueConfirmed #clearbluepartner (sic)''
Danielle - who has 2.6 million followers on the platform - then confirmed that she was five months into her pregnancy, before insisting that ''when one chapter ends, another begins'' - referring to 'Orange is the New Black's final season.
