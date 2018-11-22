Daniel Radcliffe won't go and see 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' because he doesn't think it would be a ''relaxing evening'' for him.

The 29-year-old actor starred as the titular wizard in the eight movies adapted from J.K. Rowling's book series, but he won't be heading to the theatre to see the play - which was first performed in 2016, five years after the last movie was released - because he thinks other audience members would be ''watching'' him to see how he reacts.

He said: ''I've been asked this a lot, and I feel like I always give a really boring, terrible answer. I'm probably not going to see it. I don't have plans to. Not because I think it would throw me into some existential crisis of like, 'Oh, is that what happened?' But more so I just feel like it would not be a relaxing evening in the theatre.

''I feel like I would be being watched for my reaction. And maybe that is complete conceited and egotistical and people wouldn't care. But I do feel like if I was just surrounded by 'Harry Potter' fans, it would be a little odd.''

When asked if he'd consider wearing a disguise to watch the play, Daniel admitted they don't always work in his favour.

He added: ''The thing about a disguise is if it stops working, then you're just a dude who wore a disguise.''

Daniel even noted a time when his disguise was rumbled, during a music festival he attended with his 'Harry Potter' co-star Rupert Grint, who played Harry's best friend Ron Weasley.

Speaking on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' on Wednesday (21.11.18), he said: ''For whatever reason because we were young, cool and edgy, we had access to old World War II gas masks, so we put them on. And then it got really hot really quickly so we just took them off. Everybody went from 'who are those two idiots in gas masks,' to, 'Oh, look who that is.' It was not a good feeling. That's sworn me off disguises.''