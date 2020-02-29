Daniel Radcliffe doesn't ''think'' he will return to 'Harry Potter' after paying the role for 10 years.
The 30-year-old actor played the boy wizard for 10 years but he isn't sure he would ever return to the role because he likes how his life is now and not having to get into a situation where he's ''signed up for one series for years in advance''.
Asked if he would return as Harry Potter in the 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' films, he said: ''I don't think so. I don't like say no to things, but it's not something that I'm rushing to do. I feel like those films have moved on and they're doing just fine without us. I'm happy to keep it that way.
''I like what my life is now. I'm not saying that I'll never go back into any franchise, but I like the flexibility that I have with my career now. And I don't want to get into a situation where I'm signed up for one series for years in advance.''
Daniel's acting choices following his exit from the movie franchise have been described as ''weird'' by some but the Hollywood actor insists that was not how it was planned and instead he just looks for ''different'' things.
He added to Variety magazine: ''I accept the label in that there's nothing I've shied away from. But I wasn't like, 'Find me the weirdest thing out there.' I wasn't picking projects that were weird for weird's sake. 'Swiss Army Man' was weird in that it's about a farting corpse coming back to life and that's not for everybody. At the same time, it's an incredibly smart film that has something beautiful to say about being human. I've done 'Guns Akimbo', where I've had guns bolted to my hands, but I've also done 'Escape From Pretoria', which is really grounded in reality. I think people saw me play one thing for so long that it seems more notable that I do loads of different stuff now.''
