Daniel Radcliffe isn't worried about the violence in his new film 'Guns Akimbo'.

The 'Harry Potter' star plays the lead role in Jason Lei Howden' s action-comedy, about a video game developer who becomes a participant in a real-life deathmatch that streams online.

Radcliffe was unmoved by the violence as he feels that the project, which also features Samara Weaving, is unlikely to lead to copycat attacks.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Weekly', he said: ''I didn't think it until I was on set, which is maybe slightly a bad thing to say. This film is made by Jason; he's from New Zealand. Samara's from Australia. I'm from the UK, and this was made before the mosque shooting in New Zealand (the Christchurch shooting in March 2019) as well.''

The 30-year-old actor also suggested that audiences shouldn't take their ''moral compass'' when going to see the film.

Radcliffe said: ''Look, there are some incredibly cool action sequences in it and fight sequences, some of which involve guns, but actually not all of them do.

''I very much want to emphasise that nobody should be taking their moral compass from this film. It's just a fun, crazy action movie.''

Radcliffe - who plays the character of Miles in the movie - also admitted wearing a robe and slippers whilst shooting the film.

He explained: ''They made me a special pair of slippers with the soles cut out and a pair of trousers inside so I could run pretty well in them. Other than the days where it was raining and I'm crawling around on the ground, going to work everyday and being in a robe and some slippers is a very, very lovely life. It was one of my favourite costumes I've ever had.''

Radcliffe also joked that his character's dishevelled nature meant he had to do little preparation for the role.

The 'Escape from Pretoria' star said: ''He's going through a terrible time in the film so I could look like s*** every day and not have to worry about it.''