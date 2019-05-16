Daniel Radcliffe only started watching 'Game of Thrones' with this week's penultimate episode.

The 29-year-old actor admitted he decided to jump into the hugely popular HBO fantasy series - which first aired in 2011 and comes to an end with the season eight finale on Sunday (19.05.19) - because he didn't want to miss out on a viewing party with his friends.

Speaking to Extra, he admitted: ''I watched my first ever episode the other night with no context at all.

''All of my friends are having this viewing party for the last one so I'm like, ok, I'll dive in with the penultimate episode and see if I can work it out. It was the most recent episode. I was very confused. [There was] a lot of explaining, mainly of the relationships, who people were to other people.''

Although the 'Harry Potter' star enjoyed his first experience of the show - which saw Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) use her dragon Drogon to torch King's Landing in a shocking moment - Daniel admitted he was ''really annoying'' to watch the episode with because of his experience in the film industry.

He explained: ''I was really annoying when I watch it because I don't really know the show, but I know a bunch of stuntmen that work on the show.

''So I was there like, 'I know the that guy, and I know that guy who's on fire now, and I know him'. So, I'm a very annoying person to watch it with.''

Despite the confusion over the intricate details, the actor was a big fan of what he's seen, and he heaped praise on Maisie Williams - who plays Arya Stark on the show - for her performances.

He added: ''I enjoyed it, I could watch Maisie Williams be someone out to kill people for days, she's awesome. The whole thing was great.''