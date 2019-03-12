Daniel Radcliffe has admitted that he would like to start directing his own films and would like to have one in the can by the time he is 40.
Daniel Radcliffe wants to have directed a film and become a father by the time he's 40.
The 29-year-old actor - who is best known for portraying the titular wizard in the 'Harry Potter' franchise - is keen to make a move behind the camera and create his own stories for the big screen.
And Radcliffe admits that ''in a few years from now'' he would like to have a baby with his girlfriend, actress Erin Darke, whom he has been dating since 2013.
In an interview with StarLifestyle, he said: ''I would like to start directing in my 30s and try to get at least one film made before I turn 40. And at some point, not immediately, but in a few years from now, I'll probably be thinking about starting a family. So to get to my 40s and be a dad and have directed one film, I think I'd be very happy.''
Radcliffe went on to explain that since making his name in the wizarding series has found that he has naturally moved away from making big Hollywood movies and instead been more attracted to independent movies and ''challenging or weird'' scripts such as 'Swiss Army Man' in which he played a talking corpse called Manny.
He said: ''It's not a deliberate decision. I go where the scripts are. It's hard to get anyone to spend money on (scripts that are) too big of a risk. A lot of the big studios, I find the scripts are not as challenging or weird or interesting as the stuff they make in the indie world or even in the TV world.
''So the things that I gravitate to, so far they just happen to be in the indie world. But if there's something happening in the studios and I love the script, I would love to be a part of some crazy big movie. It's just about waiting for the right script.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
First-time filmmaker Daniel Ragussis takes an unusual approach to this thriller. Since it's based on...
While the original 2013 magical caper was a big hit, it's style-over-substance approach didn't exactly...
Nate Foster is a young FBI agent who's selected to go undercover and infiltrate a...
The Four Horsemen aren't just magicians; they're illusionists with an agenda. Their initial stunt was...
After becoming the most famous magicians in the world with their last tricks and exposing...
Igor Strausman is the less thought about assistant of the insane but brilliant Victor Frankenstein....
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
With his most stylish film yet, horror specialist Alexandre Aja takes a wildly irreverent approach,...
Following the mysterious death of his girlfriend, Merrin Williams (Juno Temple), Ig Perrish (Daniel Redcliffe)...
With his first romantic-comedy, Daniel Radcliffe proves adept at delivering snappy dialogue and generating strong...
Following the vicious rape and murder of his girlfriend Merrin Williams, Ig Perrish goes on...
Wallace has just about giving up on finding love and relationships. He's dropped out of...