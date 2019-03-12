Daniel Radcliffe wants to have directed a film and become a father by the time he's 40.

The 29-year-old actor - who is best known for portraying the titular wizard in the 'Harry Potter' franchise - is keen to make a move behind the camera and create his own stories for the big screen.

And Radcliffe admits that ''in a few years from now'' he would like to have a baby with his girlfriend, actress Erin Darke, whom he has been dating since 2013.

In an interview with StarLifestyle, he said: ''I would like to start directing in my 30s and try to get at least one film made before I turn 40. And at some point, not immediately, but in a few years from now, I'll probably be thinking about starting a family. So to get to my 40s and be a dad and have directed one film, I think I'd be very happy.''

Radcliffe went on to explain that since making his name in the wizarding series has found that he has naturally moved away from making big Hollywood movies and instead been more attracted to independent movies and ''challenging or weird'' scripts such as 'Swiss Army Man' in which he played a talking corpse called Manny.

He said: ''It's not a deliberate decision. I go where the scripts are. It's hard to get anyone to spend money on (scripts that are) too big of a risk. A lot of the big studios, I find the scripts are not as challenging or weird or interesting as the stuff they make in the indie world or even in the TV world.

''So the things that I gravitate to, so far they just happen to be in the indie world. But if there's something happening in the studios and I love the script, I would love to be a part of some crazy big movie. It's just about waiting for the right script.''