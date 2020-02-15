Daniel Radcliffe named his 'Escape From Pretoria' wig after Bradley Cooper's character in 'A Star is Born'.
Daniel Radcliffe named his 'Escape From Pretoria' wig after Bradley Cooper.
The 30-year-old actor donned the hairpiece to portray anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin, who escaped from prison in 1979, in the new movie and although he was initially ''against'' it, he quickly realised he wouldn't be able to transform his own locks to be like the styles of the era.
He said: ''Initially, I was against the wig. But even if I grew my hair out, it wouldn't grow like a dude's in the 70s.
''So we tried one out and I was like, 'Is this me or does this fit really well?'
''We named it Jackson after Bradley Cooper's character in 'A Star is Born.' ''
For Daniel, the hardest part of making the movie was adopting a South African accent.
He told Empire magazine: ''The hardest part was that I was doing a South African accent but we were making the film in Australia, so you can find yourself being dragged from one accent to another.
''I would definitely say it was not an easy accent, but Tim was more Anglo-African than Dutch-African, which was slightly more merciful.''
And the British star also had to spend a lot of time preparing for one particular scene.
He explained: ''The main thing I physically prepared for was a scene where I try to unlock the outside of my cell from the inside.
''So whenever other people were shooting, I'd go into my cell with my stick and mirror and just keep trying to catch the key once it left the lock.
''You could feel the crew wanting to cheer when I actually did it, because everyone had been watching this f***ing key dance around this lock for ages.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
First-time filmmaker Daniel Ragussis takes an unusual approach to this thriller. Since it's based on...
While the original 2013 magical caper was a big hit, it's style-over-substance approach didn't exactly...
Nate Foster is a young FBI agent who's selected to go undercover and infiltrate a...
The Four Horsemen aren't just magicians; they're illusionists with an agenda. Their initial stunt was...
After becoming the most famous magicians in the world with their last tricks and exposing...
Igor Strausman is the less thought about assistant of the insane but brilliant Victor Frankenstein....
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
With his most stylish film yet, horror specialist Alexandre Aja takes a wildly irreverent approach,...
Following the mysterious death of his girlfriend, Merrin Williams (Juno Temple), Ig Perrish (Daniel Redcliffe)...
With his first romantic-comedy, Daniel Radcliffe proves adept at delivering snappy dialogue and generating strong...
Following the vicious rape and murder of his girlfriend Merrin Williams, Ig Perrish goes on...
Wallace has just about giving up on finding love and relationships. He's dropped out of...