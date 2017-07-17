Daniel Radcliffe rushed to the aid of a member of the public who was being mugged in London.

The 'Harry Potter' star helped the man - who was in his 50s and thought to have been visiting the city - who had his Louis Vuitton bag stolen from him by two men on a moped.

Witness David Videcette said: ''It was a bit of the surreal moment, I said, 'you're Daniel Radcliffe' and he replied, 'I am'.

''He was a really nice bloke, a lot of stars wouldn't have stopped to help. The victim was very, very shaken up.''

Recalling what happened during the incident on Friday (14.07.17), David added to the London Evening Standard newspaper: ''I had seen [the moped drivers] with no number plates on cruising down the street, both looking at people on the pavement. I realised they were up to no good.

''I decided to call the police and told them they needed to come and have a look. No sooner than I was on the phone to them that I saw one of them reaching for something in his waistband. I realised they were getting ready to do something.

''I cruised behind them in my car and they darted down a side street. I'm still on the phone to the police. Then one of them gets off and attacks a man with an expensive looking Louis Vuitton bag on the pavement.

''They grappled with him on the pavement. He wasn't going to give up the bag willingly. I tried to ram the bike with my car but I wasn't able to. They slashed him in the face with the knife and made off down the King's Road. I tried to follow them but I lost them as they were jumping red lights.''

In a statement, a spokesman for the Met Police confirmed investigations are continuing.

They said: ''Police were called at approximately 6.10pm on Friday, July 14 to reports of a robbery in Hortensia Road. The victim - a man aged in his 50s - was walking in the road when two people riding a moped snatched his bag before riding off. The victim suffered a cut to the face during the incident. Officers from Kensington and Chelsea investigate. No arrests were made and enquiries continue.''