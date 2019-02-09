Hollywood actor Daniel Radcliffe says he relished starring in 'Miracle Workers' because he wanted to prove his comedic talents.
The 29-year-old actor is best-known for starring in the money-spinning 'Harry Potter' franchise, but Daniel was excited to appear in the new comedy TV series because he relished the challenge of playing a comedic role.
He said: ''A lot of what I watch and what I grew up watching was comedy.
''I've done comedy onstage, so some people have seen me do it. But not for an audience this wide. So I was really excited to try and show that side of myself as an actor.''
Daniel also claimed his experience of theatre acting has helped to become a more well-rounded performer.
He told the New York Post newspaper: ''Theatre makes me a better actor every time I do it.''
Meanwhile, Rupert Grint - Daniel's former 'Harry Potter' co-star - previously likened leaving the franchise to ''stepping out of an institution''.
Rupert, 30 - who starred as Ron Weasley in the film series - admitted to being somewhat relieved to leave the role behind him in 2011, when 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2' was released.
He confessed: ''The line between Ron and me became thinner with each film and I think we became virtually the same person.
''There's a lot of me in Ron and moving on was a massive adjustment because it was such a constant part of my life.
''I don't want to liken it to coming out of prison because it wasn't a prison, but it did feel like stepping out of an institution. It was nice to breathe the fresh air and now I'm really enjoying stepping further away from that blue-screen world.''
