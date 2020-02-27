Daniel Radcliffe had to give up gaming apps because they were consuming all his free time.
Daniel Radcliffe had to give up gaming apps because they were consuming all his free time.
The 'Guns Akimbo' actor - who is in a relationship with Erin Darke - joked he began ''pushing away'' people away because of his obsession but admitted they were the ideal distraction on set.
He told 'People Now': ''I used to play tons of games and I had to stop, I was pushing away the people I love, I wasn't doing anything else.
''It's particularly easy when you're on set, when you've got three minutes it's perfect - I'll distract myself with this thing - but yeah, I had to stop.''
The 30-year-old actor has previously admitted he turned to alcohol in his late teens to cope with the attention playing Harry Potter had brought him.
He said: ''There is an awareness that I really struggled with, particularly in my late teens when I was going out to places for the first time where you would feel - again, it could have largely been in my head - where you would feel watched when you went into a bar, when you went into a pub. In my case, the quickest way to forget you were being watched was to get very drunk. Then as you get very drunk, you become aware, 'Oh, people are watching more now because now I'm getting very drunk, so I should probably drink more to ignore that more.' It can affect your psyche.''
Daniel was known for having a wilder lifestyle when he was younger but he insists that now he is ''much happier'' without that life.
He added: ''I don't miss it generally now at all. I know that varies for some people. When I think of the sort of chaos I used to invite into my life, I'm really much happier now.
''I think there was some part of me that was like, 'Actors have to be crazy cool drunks. I have to live up to this weird image that I had in my head of what it means to be a famous actor.'''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
First-time filmmaker Daniel Ragussis takes an unusual approach to this thriller. Since it's based on...
While the original 2013 magical caper was a big hit, it's style-over-substance approach didn't exactly...
Nate Foster is a young FBI agent who's selected to go undercover and infiltrate a...
The Four Horsemen aren't just magicians; they're illusionists with an agenda. Their initial stunt was...
After becoming the most famous magicians in the world with their last tricks and exposing...
Igor Strausman is the less thought about assistant of the insane but brilliant Victor Frankenstein....
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
With his most stylish film yet, horror specialist Alexandre Aja takes a wildly irreverent approach,...
Following the mysterious death of his girlfriend, Merrin Williams (Juno Temple), Ig Perrish (Daniel Redcliffe)...
With his first romantic-comedy, Daniel Radcliffe proves adept at delivering snappy dialogue and generating strong...
Following the vicious rape and murder of his girlfriend Merrin Williams, Ig Perrish goes on...
Wallace has just about giving up on finding love and relationships. He's dropped out of...