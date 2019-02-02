Daniel Radcliffe is obsessed with 'The Bachelor', as he says he sits down to watch the dating show ''week after week''.
The 29-year-old actor is best known for playing the young wizard Harry Potter in the movie franchise of the same name, but when it comes to the kind of shows he likes to watch, he prefers to indulge in some real life drama, in the form of dating show 'The Bachelor'.
When asked what his current pop culture obsession is, Daniel said: '''The Bachelor' I'm doing a lot of. I say this to people and they seem surprised. I would also like to say I used to be like one of those guys who was like, 'Yeah, my girlfriends make me watch it.' It's not - I'm making the choice. It's me week after week.
''I'm very obsessed particularly with this season. Also, he seems like a nice person this season ... they haven't all been.''
The 'Beast of Burden' star admits he wasn't always so keen on the show, as he was ''really annoying and snobby'' about reality television at first, but realised how entertaining it was when he finally sat down to watch it.
Speaking on 'Good Morning America', he added: ''I think I used to be like really annoying and snobby about it and then I actually started watching it and I'm like, 'Ahhh I like this. It's fine.''
Although Daniel loves to sit back and enjoy binge watching his favourite shows, he won't be heading to the theatre to see 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' any time soon, because he thinks other audience members would be ''watching'' him to see how he reacts.
He said: ''I've been asked this a lot, and I feel like I always give a really boring, terrible answer. I'm probably not going to see it. I don't have plans to. Not because I think it would throw me into some existential crisis of like, 'Oh, is that what happened?' But more so I just feel like it would not be a relaxing evening in the theatre.
''I feel like I would be being watched for my reaction. And maybe that is complete conceited and egotistical and people wouldn't care. But I do feel like if I was just surrounded by 'Harry Potter' fans, it would be a little odd.''
