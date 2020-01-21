Daniel Radcliffe knows he's found the one in his girlfriend Erin Darke as he can do ''super nerdy'' stuff around her without judgement.
The 'Harry Potter' star has been dating Erin Darke since 2012 and admits it is ''fantastic'' that he feels so comfortable around her.
He told the new issue of Radio Times magazine: ''I grew up doing lots of things where I thought, 'This is super nerdy. I'll never be able to do this around a girl.' But that's the wonderful thing about the moment you find the relationship you're meant to be in. It's like, 'Oh, I can do all of that stuff and you don't mind. And you actually think it's fun, too. This is fantastic!'''
Meanwhile, Daniel previously revealed ''endlessly Skyping'' his girlfriend Erin is the secret to their successful long distance relationship.
He said: ''She's in California filming a series and I'm here doing a play, so we're Skyping endlessly. But there's always an element of long distance with two actors in a relationship. We always end up travelling a lot but this is the longest we've done. It is what it is. I'm very grateful for Skype and FaceTime.''
And the 30-year-old actor has confessed the couple leads a ''hilariously mundane'' life and is grateful for how she deals with the headlines.
Speaking about their life together, he shared: ''We're always doing hilariously mundane s**t. They never get me doing anything interesting, so the headline has to be like, 'They bought a yoga mat!' She deals with it f***ing brilliantly and I'm so relieved. It upsets me more than it upsets her.''
