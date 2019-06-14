Daniel Radcliffe will star in the 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' interactive special.

The 'Harry Potter' actor will play a character named Frederick in the upcoming one-off episode, which will make use of Netflix's interactive technology to allow viewers to make choices on behalf of the show's characters, leading to different storylines.

According to Variety, Jon Hamm is also set to return for what is expected to be the programme's last-ever episode, reprising his role as

Rev. Dr. Richard Wayne Gary Wayne, the man who held the titular character - who is played by Ellie Kemper - captive in a cult for 15 years.

The one-off episode - which will also star Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane - will see Kimmy and her friends set off an adventure across three states and will be broadcast some time in 2020.

Co-creator Tina Fey previously said she felt the interactive episode would be ''a great way to officially complete the series'' after the fourth and final season dropped earlier this year.

However, Tina and her co-writer, Robert Carlock, have also teased the possibility of a spin-off film.

She previously said: ''If we're lucky enough to get to do the movie, I think it would be a stand-alone idea. So we were able to complete some arcs for our characters in the upcoming half of the season.''

Robert added: ''At the same time, we knew that there were threads and themes in the show best suited to the scale and scope of a feature. For example, did Titus ever purchase that box of capes from the medical supply store?''