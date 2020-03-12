Daniel Radcliffe has admitted that he has remained close to the crew members on 'Harry Potter' than castmates Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.
The 30-year-old actor shot to worldwide fame through his role as the titular wizard in the film adaptations of J.K. Rowling's books, alongside Emma Watson as Hermoine Granger and Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley.
Fans are hopeful that the trio have remained friends since the last film was released in 2011, but in a new interview with Fox News, Daniel admitted that he's actually closer to those who worked behind the scenes on the films.
He said: ''Honestly I think this is never the answer that people want to hear, but the people that I am actually closest to that I met on Potter are all crew members.
''My stunt double, David Holmes, and people from the AD department, makeup and hair, costume, particularly, I feel like those are the people that I have stayed and remained bonded with very closely. I think the rest of us are all sort of quite busy now and often in various cities and parts of the world.''
Despite his comments, the 'Guns Akimbo' star feels that the experience of going from an unknown school pupil to world-famous actor has bonded him, Emma and Rupert for life.
Daniel explained: ''I think there is definitely, going through something as mega and weird as that at a young age together, I think that means we'll have some common experience that we'll probably never share with anyone else.
''So I think that will bond us forever. But we're not living in each other's pockets sort of as much as people might want to hear. So I'm sorry if that answer disappoints anyone.''
