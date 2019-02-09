Daniel Radcliffe would be ''pleasantly surprised'' if there was an afterlife.

The 29-year-old actor stars as a low-level angel in the comedy series 'Miracle Workers', but Daniel has admitted he doesn't actually believe in a God.

He shared: ''I personally am agnostic leaning toward atheism.

''I don't expect there to be a God and an afterlife - I would be pleasantly surprised if there was.''

Despite this, Daniel - who remains best-known for starring in the 'Harry Potter' franchise - admitted his attitude towards religion has mellowed over time.

He told the New York Post newspaper: ''There was a time when I was in my teens when I was kind of irritatingly belligerent about atheism.

''And I'm just not anymore. I've had too many friends for whom their faith has really helped them at hard times in their life.

''I'm fully aware that religion is a huge part of a lot of people's lives. Everyone can believe whatever they want, as long as it's not hurting anyone and as long as you don't think that gives you the right to tell someone else how they can live their life.''

Meanwhile, Daniel recently admitted he is obsessed with 'The Bachelor'.

The actor revealed that the popular TV series is one of his secret passions.

Asked to name his current pop culture obsession, Daniel said: '''The Bachelor' I'm doing a lot of.

''I say this to people and they seem surprised. I would also like to say I used to be like one of those guys who was like, 'Yeah, my girlfriends make me watch it.' It's not - I'm making the choice. It's me week after week.''