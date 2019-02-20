Daniel Radcliffe used alcohol to cope with fame.

The 'Harry Potter' star admitted that, during the height of his fame, he would feel ''watched'' every time he stepped into a bar and used to ''get very drunk'' to overcompensate for that feeling.

He said: ''There is an awareness that I really struggled with, particularly in my late teens when I was going out to places for the first time where you would feel - again, it could have largely been in my head - where you would feel watched when you went into a bar, when you went into a pub. In my case, the quickest way to forget you were being watched was to get very drunk. Then as you get very drunk, you become aware, 'Oh, people are watching more now because now I'm getting very drunk, so I should probably drink more to ignore that more.' It can affect your psyche.''

Daniel was known for having a wilder lifestyle when he was younger but he insists that now he is ''much happier'' without that life.

He added: ''I don't miss it generally now at all. I know that varies for some people. When I think of the sort of chaos I used to invite into my life, I'm really much happier now. I think there was some part of me that was like, 'Actors have to be crazy cool drunks. I have to live up to this weird image that I had in my head of what it means to be a famous actor.'''

Daniel only knows how hard it can be finding fame at a young age but he has no regrets about the movie that made him a household name.

Speaking on Off Camera With Sam Jones, he shared: ''There is no blueprint for starting young and working stuff out. That's why whenever people are having a go at Justin Bieber drag racing cars or whatever, I'm always like, 'Yeah, but you never know. Stuff could be super crazy for him right now.' ... Even at the lowest point, I still loved my job so much and I still loved going to set. There was never a day where my own s**t would affect how I was on the set. There was never a point where I was like, 'Oh, I wish this hadn't happened to me. I wish I wasn't Harry Potter.' That just didn't happen.''