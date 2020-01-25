Daniel Radcliffe is afraid of losing his career.

The 'Escape from Pretoria' actor - who shot to fame in the lead role of the 'Harry Potter' franchise when he was just 11 - admitted one of his biggest fears, outside of death or illness, is to be told he is no longer allowed to work anywhere near a movie set.

Asked what he's afraid of, he admitted: ''Lots of things. But the biggest fear for me other than, obviously, something dreadful happening to my loved ones, or to my physical health, steps from a fear of: 'What if I don't get to be on film sets in some capacity for the rest of my life?'

''If something were to happen that took that away from me, that would be the worst.''

Daniel admitted he is a ''real wimp'' when it comes to watching horror movies, and thought he would be ''permanently scarred'' when he watched 'The Exorcist' as a teenager.

He told Total Film magazine: ''I'm a real wimp. 'The Shining' scared the s**t out of me.

''What was I when I watched that? 14?

''I remember all these other kids in my class were like, 'Watch 'The Exorcist'. It's really funny now, it's not scary at all.'

''I watched it and was like, 'I am permanently scarred by this.'''

The 30-year-old star feels ''incredibly lucky'' to have a job he loves.

He said: ''I feel incredibly lucky. It is a cliché to say that acting is an amazing job but to have a career where you have some say over what you want to do, it puts you in a very small percentage within the acting world.

''So I am ridiculously lucky and try not to forget this.''