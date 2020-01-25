Daniel Radcliffe has admitted one of his biggest fears in life is no longer being able to work on movies.
Daniel Radcliffe is afraid of losing his career.
The 'Escape from Pretoria' actor - who shot to fame in the lead role of the 'Harry Potter' franchise when he was just 11 - admitted one of his biggest fears, outside of death or illness, is to be told he is no longer allowed to work anywhere near a movie set.
Asked what he's afraid of, he admitted: ''Lots of things. But the biggest fear for me other than, obviously, something dreadful happening to my loved ones, or to my physical health, steps from a fear of: 'What if I don't get to be on film sets in some capacity for the rest of my life?'
''If something were to happen that took that away from me, that would be the worst.''
Daniel admitted he is a ''real wimp'' when it comes to watching horror movies, and thought he would be ''permanently scarred'' when he watched 'The Exorcist' as a teenager.
He told Total Film magazine: ''I'm a real wimp. 'The Shining' scared the s**t out of me.
''What was I when I watched that? 14?
''I remember all these other kids in my class were like, 'Watch 'The Exorcist'. It's really funny now, it's not scary at all.'
''I watched it and was like, 'I am permanently scarred by this.'''
The 30-year-old star feels ''incredibly lucky'' to have a job he loves.
He said: ''I feel incredibly lucky. It is a cliché to say that acting is an amazing job but to have a career where you have some say over what you want to do, it puts you in a very small percentage within the acting world.
''So I am ridiculously lucky and try not to forget this.''
First-time filmmaker Daniel Ragussis takes an unusual approach to this thriller. Since it's based on...
While the original 2013 magical caper was a big hit, it's style-over-substance approach didn't exactly...
Nate Foster is a young FBI agent who's selected to go undercover and infiltrate a...
The Four Horsemen aren't just magicians; they're illusionists with an agenda. Their initial stunt was...
After becoming the most famous magicians in the world with their last tricks and exposing...
Igor Strausman is the less thought about assistant of the insane but brilliant Victor Frankenstein....
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
With his most stylish film yet, horror specialist Alexandre Aja takes a wildly irreverent approach,...
Following the mysterious death of his girlfriend, Merrin Williams (Juno Temple), Ig Perrish (Daniel Redcliffe)...
With his first romantic-comedy, Daniel Radcliffe proves adept at delivering snappy dialogue and generating strong...
Following the vicious rape and murder of his girlfriend Merrin Williams, Ig Perrish goes on...
Wallace has just about giving up on finding love and relationships. He's dropped out of...