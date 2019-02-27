Duchess Meghan's baby shower in New York was like a ''family reunion'', her friend Daniel Martin has revealed.

The former 'Suits' actress - who is pregnant with her and Prince Harry's first child - jetted across the pond to celebrate the impending arrival of her little girl or boy with her friends and family last week in The Big Apple.

Her long-time pal and wedding day make-up artist Daniel has now spilled that the event was a wonderful occasion and a great way for Meghan, 37, and her friends to catch up following her new life as a princess following her wedding to Harry, 34, in Windsor, England, in May 2018.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Daniel said: ''It was exactly what she needed, and it was a reunion for all of us, too, who hadn't seen each other since the wedding. Snow was falling outside, and it was so cozy - we all sat on couches or on the floor and told stories and caught up. It was like going to a family reunion.''

The Duchess of Sussex's best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney organised the baby shower, which took place at a prestigious Upper East Side hotel, and she was given ''tons of advice'' by her close pals on impending motherhood.

An unnamed attendee added: ''It was all baby talk. She was getting tons of advice.''

Guests at the shower included Amal Clooney - the wife of Hollywood hunk George Clooney - Serena Williams, Gayle King, Jessica Mulroney, Misha Nonoo and Abigail Spencer and they all took part in a flower-arranging class with the arrangements then donated to the charity Repeat Roses, which gifts bouquets to hospitals and support centers.