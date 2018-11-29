Daniel Kaluuya joins the jury of emerging talent at the 2018 British Independent Film Awards.
Daniel Kaluuya will chair the emerging talent jury at the 2018 British Independent Film Awards.
The 29-year-old actor - who appeared in various television roles before he made his breakthrough in 2017 in horror film 'Get Out' - is delighted to be supporting the fresh new faces of independent film who have impressed him greatly this year.
The 'Skins' and 'Black Mirror' actor said: ''There's no better time than right now to support the fresh, immediate voices and perspectives that will grow and push the boundaries of independent film.
''BIFA puts the spotlight on people brave enough to make their first steps and I and my fellow jurors have been blown away by the incredible talent of all of the nominees and their amazing work.''
Kaluuya will be joined by Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ashley Walters, Alice Birch and Saul Dibb among others on the 21st British Independent Film Awards jury.
They will work under the direction of London-based filmmaker Yann Demage - who is known for 'Top Boy,' ''71' and this year's 'White Boy Rick'.
The 41-year-old is proud to be the Main Chair of this year's jury because he says winning a Best Director BIFA for ''71' in 2014 was a ''pivotal'' moment in his career.
He said: ''BIFA shows just how much talent and skill is in the UK.
''Winning a BIFA for '71' was a pivotal moment for me and it's been a pleasure and a real privilege to lead the jury this year, watching - and debating - such a fantastic crop of independent films.''
Yorgos Lanthimos' black comedy 'The Favourite', Bart Layton's crime drama 'American Animals' and Lynne Ramsay's 'You Were Never Really Here' are all tipped for success at this year's awards ceremony.
The winners will be unveiled at the event on Sunday 2nd December at Old Billingsgate in London.
