Actor Daniel Kaluuya wore the Pro Filt'r Foundation from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line to perfect his look at the Oscars.
The 'Black Panther' actor's make-up artist - who has been responsible for Daniel's look at the SAG Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and the Golden Globes - revealed she used the beauty line's Pro Filt'r Foundation in shades #480 and #490 to achieve the star's ''glowing'' red carpet look at the Oscars this year (04.03.18).
Speaking to Billboard, Amber Amos said: ''We've done a great job of making sure he has glowing, beautiful skin, It's so easy for someone of his skin tone to show up ashy or grey on a red carpet because of flash or a flashback from a product. That's the most important thing; I want him to go out there and be golden, I want him to glow.''
Fenty Beauty was launched by Rihanna in September 2017 and became an instant sell-out range because of its wide variety of 40 foundation shades that cater to all skin tones.
The 29-year-old-actor's look - which only took 30 minutes to create - was also created by cult favourite Anastasia Beverly Hills clear brow gel, as well as skincare from Kiehl's, Paula's Choice and Kate Somerville.
She said: ''The most important part is skin prep and making sure his skin is very hydrated because realistically most guys aren't prepping their skin and they don't really have a routine. Daniel is so low-key, every time the goal is to perfect the skin and make him look less tired than he is because he's doing a lot.''
Daniel was nominated for Best Actor for his role in the thriller 'Get Out' at the 2018 Academy Awards, but missed out to Gary Oldman for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in the movie 'Darkest Hour'.
