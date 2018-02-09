Daniel Kaluuya walked around topless for five hours after receiving an Oscar nomination.

The 28-year-old actor has been nominated for Best Actor at this year's Academy Awards for his highly praised performance in the indie horror 'Get Out', and he admitted he was in such shock when he heard he had made the shortlist he stripped off.

Speaking on 'This Morning' on Friday (09.02.18), Daniel said: ''It was surreal. It was kind of, to be honest I took my top off.

''I was sitting there and was so and had to take my top off, like this is crazy. I walked around for like five hours without a top on. It was just, like, so surreal. It was just kinda like, it's an indie horror film.''

The film - which was helmed by Jordan Peele - follows interracial couple Chris (Kaluuya) and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), who have reached the meet-the-parents stage of dating.

She invites him for a weekend getaway with her parents and, at first, Chris reads the family's overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter's interracial relationship.

But during the weekend, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he never could have imagined.

Daniel - who recently revealed he is a victim of daily racism - was motivated be part of the movie because the themes resonate with him and his friends.

He said: ''I did it because I believed in it and it was truthful to me and it spoke about things that are important to me and my friends.

''And so for it to be recognised from the people that watched it, and then from the cinephiles and people who understand it in America, it was mind blowing for me. I'm just proud for everyone that the film got nominated.''