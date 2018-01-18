Daniel Kaluuya said 'Get Out' is a ''pressure cooker''.

The 28-year-old actor stars as Chris in the acclaimed2017 psychological thriller and he admitted he related to the feelings and events his onscreen character goes through, and understood why Chris becomes enraged at the end of the movie.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, Kaluuya said: ''Having to navigate standing up for yourself, your emotion gets reduced to aggression.

''How do you respond to that, because it is an attack, and it is like a passive-aggressive one. I had experienced a lot of moments that Chris experiences - and the rage at the end because it is a pressure cooker 'Get Out' is a pressure cooker. Your intuition tells you suppress, suppress your feelings. It is because that is what happens. It is you subverting your emotions and belittling your instincts - and then the last third is a roar of emotion.''

The film - which was helmed by Jordan Peele - follows interracial couple Chris (Kaluuya) and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), who have reached the meet-the-parents stage of dating.

She invites him for a weekend getaway with her parents and, at first, Chris reads the family's overly accommodating behaviour as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter's interracial relationship.

But during the weekend, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he never could have imagined.

Kaluuya - who has been nominated for BAFTAs EE Rising Star Award - also revealed he has been ''singled out'' because of the colour of his skin.

He said: ''I have been there in terms of being in an environment where you are singled out because of the colour of your skin.

''It is almost like 'shall I take my skin off so you can talk to it? Because you are not interested in me.' ''