Daniel Kaluuya regrets taking things too personally at the start of his career.

The 29-year-old star has recently emerged as one of the most sought-after young performers in the movie business, following his starring role in 'Get Out', but Daniel admits it's taken him some time to adjust to the entertainment industry's unique values.

Asked what he's learned during the course of his career, Daniel - who was born in London - told OK! magazine: ''Don't take things too persoanally.

''I'm from a direct kind of environment, so people say what they mean. And that kind of gets me, like when people say one thing and they do one thing.

''But it's business. I had to learn that not everyone has your values. I see that and I know that person's just doing what they're doing. It's not malicious to them. They're just going in another direction.''

This comes shortly after Daniel moaned about the British film and TV industry projecting an unrealistic impression of life in the country.

He said: ''It's just not factual. But you've got to look at what's being transmitted from England to America: it's 'Downton Abbey', it's 'The Crown' and 'Notting Hill' - the real Notting Hill doesn't look like the movie 'Notting Hill'.

''They're not showing things like 'Top Boy', or Big Shaq, or Stormzy, which show that London is actually similar to New York.

''The images are not contemporary, but that's Brand Britain. I've made peace with it. And look at the kind of plays that go to the West End, and who writes those plays - are they reflective of London? I don't think so.''